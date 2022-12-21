Corporate

City Bank opens new branch at Bashundhara

Prothom Alo English Desk

City Bank inaugurated a new branch at Bashundhara residential area in Dhaka on Wednesday, said a press release.

Aziz Al Kaiser, chairman, has cut ribbons to launch this new branch at a small ceremony held at the branch premises. The branch is equipped with full-fledged modern and digital banking facilities.

Also present at the occasion were Mashrur Arefin, managing director and CEO, Sheikh Mohammad Maroof and Mahbubur Rahman, both additional managing directors, other high officials of the bank and local dignitaries.

Aziz Al Kaiser in his speech stated that opening of this new branch at Bashundhara is part of bank’s vision to offer its services to the doorsteps of its clients. 

For last 39 years, City Bank has been providing necessary retail banking, small business, cards, trade and other services from its branches to enrich the lives of its customers.

The new branch will offer customers retail loans, deposits, cards, Islamic Banking, customer care, remittances and other ancillary services.

