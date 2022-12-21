City Bank opens new branch at Bashundhara

Aziz Al Kaiser in his speech stated that opening of this new branch at Bashundhara is part of bank’s vision to offer its services to the doorsteps of its clients.

For last 39 years, City Bank has been providing necessary retail banking, small business, cards, trade and other services from its branches to enrich the lives of its customers.

The new branch will offer customers retail loans, deposits, cards, Islamic Banking, customer care, remittances and other ancillary services.