Pathao CEO joins Primeasia University as advisor

Primeasia University has appointed Pathao’s managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Fahim Ahmed as an advisor of the institution.

Fahim Ahmed joined Pathao in 2016 as chief financial officer (CFO). Since mid-2020, Fahim, as the president of Pathao, has been overseeing day-to-day operations and executing the company's strategy to address the accelerating demand for digital services during the pandemic.