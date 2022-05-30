Corporate

Pathao CEO joins Primeasia University as advisor

Staff Correspondent
Primeasia University has appointed Pathao’s managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Fahim Ahmed as an advisor of the institution.

Fahim Ahmed joined Pathao in 2016 as chief financial officer (CFO). Since mid-2020, Fahim, as the president of Pathao, has been overseeing day-to-day operations and executing the company's strategy to address the accelerating demand for digital services during the pandemic.

Prior to Pathao, he was a managing director at SEAF, a global emerging market investment firm, where he co-founded and managed the first mid-market investment fund in Bangladesh. He also worked as an investor at the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and American Securities, and as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs in New York.

Fahim Ahmed is now a member of the Primeasia University Advisory Board, which now has five members, a press release says.

The advisory board is essentially accountable for the University's overall development and progress.

