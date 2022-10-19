Infobip enables LankaBangla achieve 90pc delivery rate  

An unprecedented digitalisation rate in Bangladesh is leading businesses in the country to evolve rapidly. About 25 per cent of the country's population can access the internet. It is a significant rise compared to 2011, when only 5 per cent of people could use the internet.

The country is undergoing a telecom revolution, wherein about 62 per cent of the population will have access to smartphones by 2025, contributing to the widescale digitalization of operations among businesses.

The digital revolution has increased customer awareness, increasing demand for more convenient and personalized products and services. It has opened new doors for businesses to integrate technology and experiment with communication approaches. From retail to banking, financial services, and insurance sectors welcome major technological modifications in their communication approach towards customers.