Honda unveils new SP 160 with PGM-FI technology
Bangladesh Honda Private Limited has announced to launch SP 160 BS-VI with PGM-FI engine along with its advanced technology, premium style, and advanced comfort and convenience features, says a press release.
Speaking on new SP 160 launching event, Shigeru Matsuzaki, managing director and CEO, Bangladesh Honda Private Limited, said, “Maintaining a global viewpoint, we are dedicated to supplying products of the highest quality. We are delighted to launch the all-new SP 160 BSVI with PGM-FI Engine to exceed our beloved customers’ expectations. Our core belief is to create products for our customers that provide the freedom of mobility in their daily life and enhance trust and confidence in the Honda brand. Through these efforts, BHL will strive to be a company that society wants to exist in Bangladesh.”
While introducing the features of all new SP 160, Shah Muhammad Ashequr Rahman, chief marketing officer, Bangladesh Honda Private Limited said, “The all-new SP 160 is powered by a 163cc BS-VI PGM-FI engine which is a new addition to forward the legacy of brand SP. This remarkable machine has advanced technology, premium style, and advanced comfort, convenience and control.
We believe that new SP 160 will win over the mass customer’s expectation and set new standards for performance, comfort, and sustainability with better fuel efficiency and good value for money.”
All new SP 160 will be available in two variants (Single Disc & Double Disc ABS) in three colors (Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Igneous Black & Matte Marvel Blue Metallic) at all Honda exclusive authorized dealer showrooms nationwide at a price of Tk 197,000 for single disc and Tk 225,000 for Double Disc variant from Today. Detailed information can be availed at Honda website and Facebook page.