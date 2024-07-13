Honda unveils new SP 160 with PGM-FI technology

Bangladesh Honda Private Limited has announced to launch SP 160 BS-VI with PGM-FI engine along with its advanced technology, premium style, and advanced comfort and convenience features, says a press release.

Speaking on new SP 160 launching event, Shigeru Matsuzaki, managing director and CEO, Bangladesh Honda Private Limited, said, “Maintaining a global viewpoint, we are dedicated to supplying products of the highest quality. We are delighted to launch the all-new SP 160 BSVI with PGM-FI Engine to exceed our beloved customers’ expectations. Our core belief is to create products for our customers that provide the freedom of mobility in their daily life and enhance trust and confidence in the Honda brand. Through these efforts, BHL will strive to be a company that society wants to exist in Bangladesh.”