BEOL receives 'Great Place to Work®' certification for second consecutive year

The Great Place to Work® Institute awards Bangladesh Edible Oil Limited (BEOL) the GPTW certification for the second consecutive year, states a press release.

Having grown significantly since its launch in 1992, the GPTW programme certifies over 10,000 companies in over 60 countries on the basis of the Trust Index Survey. The ‘GPTW’ certification was awarded to BEOL for the period of 2023-24.