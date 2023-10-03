BEOL receives 'Great Place to Work®' certification for second consecutive year

The Great Place to Work® Institute awards Bangladesh Edible Oil Limited (BEOL) the GPTW certification for the second consecutive year, states a press release.
Having grown significantly since its launch in 1992, the GPTW programme certifies over 10,000 companies in over 60 countries on the basis of the Trust Index Survey. The ‘GPTW’ certification was awarded to BEOL for the period of 2023-24.
BEOL, a subsidiary of Adani Wilmar Pte Ltd., which is a 100 per cent foreign-owned joint venture between Wilmar International Limited of Singapore and the Adani Group of India, boasts a legacy spanning over three decades. It serves as the parent company to market-favorite super brands like Rupchanda.
Rupchanda Fortified Soybean Oil is so enriched and beloved by local people that it has received the Super Brand award four times, been recognised as the Best Brand 13 times, and also earned the distinction of being Asia’s Most Desirable Brand.
Over the years, the company has added basmati, aromatic and regular rice to its portfolio and with it currently serves a range of products other than Soyabean oil like Rice Bran oil, Mustard Oil and Palm Oil alongside brands like Fortune, Meizan and Lucky.
Earning the GPTW certification aligns with one of BEOL's top priorities: its employees. BEOL is committed to providing equal opportunities for growth, recognising and rewarding employees equally, maintaining transparent communication with management as well as fostering innovation and leadership among its workforce.
The GPTW certification is awarded based on comprehensive employee surveys and the validation reflects the value the company places on employee opinions, substantial investment in training programmes and community engagement through events like blood donation camps, winter cloth distribution and fostering team unity with annual picnics.
BEOL's dedication to a positive work culture underpins this achievement, solidifying its standing as a Great Place to Work® for 2023-24.