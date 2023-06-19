Smartphone industry: A journey toward unstoppable growth

As of May 2023, inflation rate in Bangladesh stands at 9.94 per cent. A VAT of 7.5 per cent on handsets being assembled in the country with all imported components is set to be levied from the upcoming fiscal year – a substantial rise from the current 5 per cent.

Owing to such high inflation rates, Bangladesh’s smartphone shipments declined by 23 per cent YoY (Year on Year) in 2022, according to Counterpoint’s Market Monitor Service. Adding to that, macroeconomic crisis, disruption of the global supply chain, increased import duties, higher tax rates and a consequent fall in demand further reinforced the decline.

In an era of technological advancement, the smartphone industry has emerged as a catalyst for economic growth and digital transformation worldwide. Making us dependent on this all-encompassing piece of tech for our daily needs, smartphones have now become an integral part of life and living. However, recently in Bangladesh, this crucial sector is facing significant challenges, posing hindrances in its progress - clearly represented by the numbers above.

Bangladesh has been grappling with economic and financial pressures, resulting in a decline in smartphone manufacturing and assembling activities. Inflation rates have soared, burdening the population and leading to reduced consumer demand. Additionally, additional taxes and restrictive LC (Letter of Credit) policies have further constrained the industry's growth. According to Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission data, mobile phone manufacturing in the country dropped by 3.81 lakh in March compared to the previous month.