Uber signs MoU with EPB for Dhaka International Trade Fair 2025

Uber, the leading ridesharing app, signed an MoU with the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), Ministry of Commerce, to become the official mobility partner for the Dhaka International Trade Fair 2025. The partnership was officially announced by the Honorable Adviser, Ministry of Commerce Bangladesh, Sk. Bashir Uddin and Vice-Chairman & CEO of EPB Md. Anwar Hossain, says a press release.

Through this partnership, Uber will provide a special promotional code to encourage visitors to visit the trade fair with safety and comfort. In addition to that, parking facilities will also be provided to support the initiative. Uber’s partnership with DITF 2025 aims to enhance mobility experience for visitors, offering them with greater ease and convenience when travelling to and from the event.