realme 9 - first smartphone powered by ISOCELL HM6 launching in Bangladesh

Smartphone brand realme, a favourite with the youth, will launch the realme 9 4G on 22 May. It is the first 108MP ProLight Camera in the realme 94G, powered by Samsung ISOCELL HM6. The realme number series is popular with young people worldwide because it provides a premium imaging experience that exceeds expectations from start to finish. realme 8 was one of the few smartphones to feature a 64MP camera. With realme 9, they are ready to bring forth a breakthrough.

The latest NonaPixel Plus technology, upgraded from the traditional 3Sum-3Avg solution to an unprecedented 9Sum readout solution, brings superb brightness to photos taken by realme 9. In practice, the 9Sum Pixel Binning solution from NonaPixel Plus technology improves the overall light intake by 123% compared to the Samsung ISOCELL HM2 image sensor. Moreover, after the actual photo comparison, realme finds that the low-light photo shot on realme 9 is significantly brighter with better color reproduction.