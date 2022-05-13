realme 9 - first smartphone powered by ISOCELL HM6 launching in Bangladesh

In a bid to provide users with a high-quality photo experience, realme 9 utilizes the HM6 sensor’s in-sensor ultra-zoom technology with a merging algorithm to create a beautiful zoomed-in shot to get closer to the details and compose photos the way they want it. Apart from a power camera the device will also have 90Hz Super AMOLED Display and will come power-packed with a 6nm Snapdragon 680 Processor.
On 22 May realme will also officially launch the realme C35 as well which is expected to be the most beautiful phone of 2022 till now.
realme has entered 61 markets worldwide, including China, India, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, Russia, Australia, Middle East, Africa, etc. realme is committed to offering powerful performance, stylish design, sincere services, and would persistently exploring more possibilities for trendsetting technology products.