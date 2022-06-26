Corporate

realme arranges night photowalk contest for young photographers

Prothom Alo English Desk
Youth-favorite brand realme has come up with a night photowalk contest for smartphone lovers who love to capture stunning moments with their mobile phone to give them an opportunity to unleash their creativity. This contest will create a new platform and bring together photography enthusiasts with a renowned photographer who will share his knowledge with them and enhance their photography skills, says a press release.

In the first stage of this campaign, photography enthusiasts from around the country were asked to submit their profile. The call was open for different online photography communities as well. From hundreds of submissions, realme selected 16 photographers for a photowalk.

The contest was led by renowned photographer Avijit Nandy who has won various photography contest including BBC Buzz photography competition, 3rd Annual Photography Exhibition by DUPS in Nature & Life-style category and IIUPE 2008(International Inter University Photography Competition). He will organize an online workshop for the selected photographers to enlighten them about different tips and tricks of taking the best shot with their smartphones. And then, selected photographers will be taken on a photowalking to put their photography skills to test.

The photos are to be captured under 4 categories - nature at night, street photography, portrait at night and creative at night. Avijit Nandy will also take photos in these categories. Two university photography clubs will collaborate with this campaign by providing their unique and fresh point of views with their photos, the release added.

Most interesting part of this contest is that the photos under these 4 categories will be captured with realme’s upcoming smartphones from 9 pro series.

The contest is expected to spark creativity among the youth who are passionate about mobile photography and help them explore the night world in a different way.

