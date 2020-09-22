Realme C17 launched with 90Hz punch-hole display, 5000mAh mega battery

Smartphone brand Realme launched its Realme C17 model on Monday, featuring 90Hz ultra-smooth punch-hole display, most powerful 6 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage, 5,000 mAh mega battery, and AI quad camera, said a press release.
Bangladesh is the first market to launch this phone at a price tag of just Tk 15,990.
From Wednesday, it's available on Daraz at a special price of Tk 14,990 while it will be available to the rest of the country on Thursday.
"Adhering the ‘Dare to Leap’ spirit, designed to elevate the experience of the Realme C series and bring unprecedented wonder for the young generation, Realme C17 is equipped with a 6.5-inch Ultra Smooth Display with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz sampling rate, making every slide extremely smooth.
The 90Hz display provides a 50% higher refresh rate compared to conventional 60Hz displays, resulting in a seamless and smooth visual experience. Realme C17 enables a 90% screen-to-body ratio, offering a more immersive entertainment experience for the youngsters," said the press release.
On this occasion, Tim Shao, country manager, Realme Bangladesh, said, “After receiving an excellent response from this market, we are launching Realme C17 in Bangladesh after choosing it as the first country for a global launch. As a brand which focuses on the tech trendy, we believe that with 90Hz ultra smooth display, powerful RAM and ROM, trendsetting design and a massive battery this phone will enhance the experience of the users.”
Realme C17 packs a massive 5000mAh mega battery that supports 34-day standby and 35.7-hour calls. It has 18W Quick Charge and takes only 30 mins for 33% charging. With enhanced battery life optimization and Super Power Saving Mode that offers 1.2 hours of WhatsApp with only 5% battery use.
To perfectly match daily technological demands of the youth, Realme C17 is equipped with powerful 11nm Snapdragon 460 octa-core processor. It is also equipped with Kryo 240 structure in CPU and Adreno 610 GPU to render a top working speed of 1.8Ghz.
Realme C17 also packs a quad-camera set-up with 13MP primary camera with a large f/2.2 aperture for clearer and brighter images. In addition, it has a 119° ultra- wide-angle lens for capturing stunning landscapes, architecture, and large groups. 4cm Marco lens enables to explore each detail of the world while B&W Portrait lens helps to capture high-quality portraits. With Super Nightscape, Realme C17 can take unbelievably clear and bright photos at night.
As a Tech Trendsetter, Realme is always committed to bring the latest trends into tech industry. Different from other C-series models, Realme C17 is inspired by ‘Cat’s Eye’ and designed to show the chatoyancy and mystery of premium jewelry.
Realme C17 has two different visual styles: Navy Blue is a reflective dark blue with a highlighted effect, and Lake Green is a light blue with frosted effect, bringing completely different feels. It also has a lighter and thinner body, only 188g and 8.5mm in the thinnest part. It supports 2 Nano SIM cards and a maximum of 256GB SD card expansion at the same time. Realme C17 is powered by the latest trendsetting Realme UI for seamless fun.
As the best choice for the young, Realme C17 has better specifications than any other phones at this price range with 90Hz punch-hole display, powerful RAM, ROM, trendsetting ‘Cat’s Eye’ design, AI Quad Camera. Realme C17 is priced at only BDT 15,990.