Realme C17 launched with 90Hz punch-hole display, 5000mAh mega battery

"Adhering the ‘Dare to Leap’ spirit, designed to elevate the experience of the Realme C series and bring unprecedented wonder for the young generation, Realme C17 is equipped with a 6.5-inch Ultra Smooth Display with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz sampling rate, making every slide extremely smooth.

The 90Hz display provides a 50% higher refresh rate compared to conventional 60Hz displays, resulting in a seamless and smooth visual experience. Realme C17 enables a 90% screen-to-body ratio, offering a more immersive entertainment experience for the youngsters," said the press release.

On this occasion, Tim Shao, country manager, Realme Bangladesh, said, “After receiving an excellent response from this market, we are launching Realme C17 in Bangladesh after choosing it as the first country for a global launch. As a brand which focuses on the tech trendy, we believe that with 90Hz ultra smooth display, powerful RAM and ROM, trendsetting design and a massive battery this phone will enhance the experience of the users.”