realme celebrates a strong start for 2022 with premium segment breakthrough

In other words, GT 2 Series is our most premium flagship ever, featuring Qualcomm's latest and fastest processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the world's first 2K AMOLED flat display, and the world's first biopolymer back design.

Not only becoming a must-have item for tech fans, but the unconventional creation has also been recognised by experts and has been awarded "Best of MWC" by leading media, including Digital Trends, XDA, WIRED, and Android Authority.

This growth is also strongly fueled by the realme GT NEO Series, especially the newly launched GT NEO 3. This device is the world's fastest charging smartphone with 150W UltraDart charging coupled with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 CPU, which improves performance and saves more power, not to mention the high-grade triple camera, 120Hz smooth display, and stylish design.

The GT NEO 3 proves its place as the perfect smartphone for the young and gaming lovers with the overwhelming sales result, breaking 100,000 units in less than 10 hours in China's first sale.