Renata introduces first USFDA approved oral drug for prostate cancer treatment in the country

Renata Limited introduces “Relupros 120mg Tablet” a preparation of Relugolix 120mg today for the first time in Bangladesh. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men and its incidence increases with age. Globally, more than 1,400,000 new cases and more than 375,000 deaths occur annually, it is the third most common malignancy diagnosed and is the eighth cause of cancer death in the world.

So far, Androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) is essentially needed for the management of prostate cancer. Relugolix is the first oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist which is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) on December 18, 2020. Prior to the availability of relugolix, only injectable medicines were available for prostate cancer treatment.