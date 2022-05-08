Renata introduces first USFDA approved oral drug for prostate cancer treatment in the country

Relupros (relugolix) is found to be more efficacious, easy to once-daily dose, and more importantly affordable to all classes of patients. With the launching of Relupros (relugolix), Renata once again proved its commitment to offering modern, better quality, and affordable medicines for patient care. Considering the purchase ability of all classes of patients, Renata fixed the maximum retail price of each Relupros 120mg tablet at Taka 250/-.
The company will deliver this medicine to the patients’ doorsteps with its own distribution channel without transportation costs.