Samsung brings new 4G smartphone with exchange offer

Samsung has launched a new budget 4G smartphone, Galaxy M01 Core in the market of Bangladesh.

Customers can purchase the 1GB RAM of Galaxy M01 Core for Tk 7,999 and 2GB RAM for Tk 8,999.

There is Tk 1,000 off for both those variants now and additional Tk 1,000 off when consumers exchange their feature phone, says a press release.

After these offers, Galaxy M01 core will be available at as low as Tk 5,999.