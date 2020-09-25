Samsung brings new 4G smartphone with exchange offer

Samsung has launched a new budget 4G smartphone, Galaxy M01 Core in the market of Bangladesh.
Customers can purchase the 1GB RAM of Galaxy M01 Core for Tk 7,999 and 2GB RAM for Tk 8,999.
There is Tk 1,000 off for both those variants now and additional Tk 1,000 off when consumers exchange their feature phone, says a press release.
After these offers, Galaxy M01 core will be available at as low as Tk 5,999.
The device has two cameras – rear with 8MP and selfie with 5MP.
Galaxy M01 Core has a 5.3-inch HD+ display with a minimized bezel. It also comes with a battery of 3,000mAh.
Speaking at a launching ceremony, posts and telecommunications minister Mustafa Jabbar praised Samsung.
“This initiative will make a big contribution to building a digital Bangladesh. The pandemic has shown us the importance of the Internet even more. In order to access high speed internet, one of the most important requirements is 4G enabled smartphones being readily available,” the minister said.
Samsung Bangladesh’s head of mobile Muyeedur Rahman said, “With this initiative we want to reach, enable and equip the majority of the population of Bangladesh with a modern smartphone capable of high speed internet connectivity.”