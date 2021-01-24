Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra goes on pre-order in Bangladesh

The new future-ready 5G enabled Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is now available in Bangladesh for pre-booking.
Grameenphone in collaboration with Samsung Bangladesh started the pre-order on 20 January and will continue till 10 February, said a statement.
The pre-order of Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G can be booked for TK 20,000 (non-refundable). When customers pre-order a Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G they will receive Tk 10,000 cashback and a Smart Tag.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is available in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver for Tk 139,999 in Bangladesh.
Additionally, with a pre-order, customers will be upgraded to GP STAR top tier – Platinum Plus, and receive GP Polo T-shirt. They will also enjoy numerous incentives from partners like a 20 per cent discount from Authentic Kabab Express in Dhaka, a 17 per cent discount from Baby Shop Limited, and a 12 per cent discount from ORION.
With a pre-order from Grameenphone, customers can also avail of up to 36-month EMI benefit with 0 per cent interest.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G can be pre-ordered through numerous sales channels of Grameenphone – GP Online Shop, Enterprise Channel, GP Experience Gulshan, GP Experience GP House, and GP Experience Chattogram.
The devices will also be available for pre-order at Samsung outlets and e-commerce platforms.
For the first time, Samsung is bringing S Pen with Galaxy S Series. The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G comes with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which is Samsung’s most intelligent screen yet.
The display's refresh rate will adjust according to the content from 10Hz to 120Hz. It will portray high-quality images while being power efficient, which will stretch the battery life. The display has an Eye Comfort Shield to reduce eye fatigue.
The device is built with one of the fastest processors – Exynos 2100. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery that can charge 50 per cent within 30 minutes.
The future-ready smart device has an advanced pro-grade camera system that can capture stunning and studio-quality shots in various lightings and settings.
The device consists of a quad rear camera – 108MP pro-sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, and Telephoto lenses of 10MP (3x and 10x zoom). It also comes with 100x Space Zoom.
For the first time on a Galaxy smartphone, users will be able to capture shots in 4k at 60fps across all lenses – both front and rear cameras.
On this occasion of pre-order, chief marketing officer of Grameenphone, Sajjad Hasib, said, as the connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, they are excited to partner with Samsung Bangladesh and bring the future-ready new flagship device for their customers.
“Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G will deliver a best-in-class technology experience that will transform the way people interact in digital space. The pandemic has compelled us to accelerate the development of new technology and making it accessible to everyone,” he added.
Sajjad Hasib said they believe their role in partnering with such leading tech partners would unlock various potentials and thus move Bangladesh ahead in the digital journey.
Head of mobile at Samsung Bangladesh, Md Muyeedur Rahman said, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G will deliver trailblazing technology to bring innovative connectivity capabilities that will transform the ways people interact with their devices.
“The pandemic has pushed people to adapt to digitalization faster and has increased the growth of ICT in Bangladesh,” he said thanking Grameenphone for its partnership on pre-order.