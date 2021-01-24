Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra goes on pre-order in Bangladesh

With a pre-order from Grameenphone, customers can also avail of up to 36-month EMI benefit with 0 per cent interest.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G can be pre-ordered through numerous sales channels of Grameenphone – GP Online Shop, Enterprise Channel, GP Experience Gulshan, GP Experience GP House, and GP Experience Chattogram.

The devices will also be available for pre-order at Samsung outlets and e-commerce platforms.

For the first time, Samsung is bringing S Pen with Galaxy S Series. The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G comes with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which is Samsung’s most intelligent screen yet.

The display's refresh rate will adjust according to the content from 10Hz to 120Hz. It will portray high-quality images while being power efficient, which will stretch the battery life. The display has an Eye Comfort Shield to reduce eye fatigue.

The device is built with one of the fastest processors – Exynos 2100. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery that can charge 50 per cent within 30 minutes.

The future-ready smart device has an advanced pro-grade camera system that can capture stunning and studio-quality shots in various lightings and settings.

The device consists of a quad rear camera – 108MP pro-sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, and Telephoto lenses of 10MP (3x and 10x zoom). It also comes with 100x Space Zoom.

For the first time on a Galaxy smartphone, users will be able to capture shots in 4k at 60fps across all lenses – both front and rear cameras.

On this occasion of pre-order, chief marketing officer of Grameenphone, Sajjad Hasib, said, as the connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, they are excited to partner with Samsung Bangladesh and bring the future-ready new flagship device for their customers.