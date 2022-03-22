Samsung launches Galaxy A03 with 48 MP camera at Tk 11,999

The smartphone is equipped with a dual-camera set-up comprising a 48 MP primary camera for the photography enthusiasts who love to take crisp and vivid pictures, a 2 MP depth camera to highlight the subject, and a 5 MP front camera for amazing selfies. For the first time, Samsung has brought a high-resolution 48 MP camera at such a lucrative price, has said a press release.
Samsung Galaxy A03 boasts a gigantic 6.5-inch HD+ display. With uninterrupted Infinity V display, users can enjoy a full view experience. To make the moment more special, Samsung has paired up the display with DOLBY ATMOS to enhance the view, resulting in an immersive and cinematic sound experience.
Galaxy A03 allows powerful performance with UNISOC dual 1.6 GHz and Hexa 1.2 GHz octa-core processor, enabling a seamless experience for the users. It also comes with a day-to-night long-lasting 5,000mAh powerful battery. Users can now use their phones conveniently without having to carry a charger all day long.
Samsung Galaxy A03 brings a big storage capacity with 3/4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB ROM, with an expandable memory of up to 1 TB. All of these will ensure that users can keep saving their cherished memories without worrying about running out of any space.
On this occasion, Md. Muyeedur Rahman, head of Mobile, Samsung Mobile, said, "We are pleased to launch the Samsung Galaxy A03, which will cover most of the requirements users will need from a great smartphone at an exceptional value. Now, Samsung fans can enjoy our cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art innovation without overspending."