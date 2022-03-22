Samsung launches Galaxy A03 with 48 MP camera at Tk 11,999

Samsung Galaxy A03 boasts a gigantic 6.5-inch HD+ display. With uninterrupted Infinity V display, users can enjoy a full view experience. To make the moment more special, Samsung has paired up the display with DOLBY ATMOS to enhance the view, resulting in an immersive and cinematic sound experience.

Galaxy A03 allows powerful performance with UNISOC dual 1.6 GHz and Hexa 1.2 GHz octa-core processor, enabling a seamless experience for the users. It also comes with a day-to-night long-lasting 5,000mAh powerful battery. Users can now use their phones conveniently without having to carry a charger all day long.