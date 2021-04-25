Samsung provides EMI offer to buy UHD and QLED TVs

Samsung has come up in the country’s electronics markets with an offer of selling any UHD or QLED televisions of T Series through the EMI of up to 36 months with 0 per cent interest, said a press release of the company.

This exciting offer will be available for Standard Chartered Bank, The City Bank, and Eastern Bank Limited credit cardholders. Customers can get a UHD or QLED TV for as low as Tk 1,914 per month.