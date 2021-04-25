Samsung provides EMI offer to buy UHD and QLED TVs

Samsung has come up in the country’s electronics markets with an offer of selling any UHD or QLED televisions of T Series through the EMI of up to 36 months with 0 per cent interest, said a press release of the company.
This exciting offer will be available for Standard Chartered Bank, The City Bank, and Eastern Bank Limited credit cardholders. Customers can get a UHD or QLED TV for as low as Tk 1,914 per month.
Apart from this, Buy 1 Get 1 offer is available for some selected models of TV customers are eligible for 50 per cent of cashback on Sound bar if purchased in bundle with TV A 24/7 call center is dedicated for customers’ query regarding the offers and after sales service.
Shahriar Bin Lutfor, head of consumer electronics, Samsung Bangladesh, said, “We are extremely pleased to introduce 36 months of EMI with 0 per cent interest with the top banks in Bangladesh. We hope it will be well receptive by the customers and our innovative technology will enhance their TV experience along with lifestyles.”