Samsung's Service Week: Exciting discounts, convenient service

Additionally, with every purchase, customers will receive free masks. Furthermore, customers will get advice and suggestions related to their mobile phone queries for better usage.
On this occasion, Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "Warranty services are an essential protection tool that provides assurance to consumers against the risks associated with the purchase of goods and services. The ongoing pandemic is already causing financial instability for several families, and bearing costs for repairing out-of-warranty devices can become a hassle and, most importantly- very expensive. At Samsung, we always prioritize innovation and improvisation according to the consumers' convenience. Hence, we are pleased to introduce Samsung Service Week for the first time in the history of Samsung Mobile Bangladesh. We believe that this offer will help people achieve their goals related to smartphones conveniently."
Customers taking part in the Service Week can also avail themselves of a 5% discount (on top of the existing offers) on their next purchase till 5 September. The ongoing Service Week and the discounts will continue till 28 August 2021, and will be available in all the Samsung brand stores throughout the country.