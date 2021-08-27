Samsung's Service Week: Exciting discounts, convenient service

Samsung has recently launched Samsung Service Week featuring lucrative discounts, great offers and convenient service facilities for the smartphone users. This is the first time Samsung has come up with such a service week for their smartphone users.

The offer represents excellent opportunities for people across the nation to purchase innovative Samsung products at an affordable price and get different services at their convenience.

Samsung Mobile Bangladesh has launched the Service Week offer for the first time to cater to the needs of their customers who ran out of warranty services. Under the offer, customers can avail of a 50% discount on service fees for smartphones and a 30% discount on service fees for feature phones.