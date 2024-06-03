realme launches 45W charging captain C63 with first leather-back design

Just in time for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup excitement, youth-favourite smartphone brand realme launched the realme C63, featuring an unparalleled 45W fast charger that provides a 1-hour cricket watch with only three minutes of charging.

This remarkable feature is complemented by a 5000mAh battery which gets charged up to 20 per cent in 10 minutes, 50 per cent in 30 minutes and 100 per cent in 79 minutes. A 60-second charge would give users a passage for a 60-minute call, reports a press release.