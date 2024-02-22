realme Note 50 launched in Bangladesh

realme has launched its latest entry-level handset in Bangladesh, the realme Note 50. Known as the "Long-lasting Value King," the phone offers robust durability and extreme cost-effectiveness at a lucrative price starting from BDT 10,999, stated a press release.

realme Note 50 epitomises reliability and quality, featuring the only water and dust resistance certification ‘IP54 rating’ for phones of this price point, fortified by a high-strength glass screen and a robust internal die-cast aluminum structure, ensuring top-tier drop protection. With realme's dedicated R&D, users can trust in a sustained smooth experience for up to 48 months.