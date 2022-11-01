Rabbithole wins 'BASIS National ICT Awards-2022'

The award was presented to the organization at the fifth edition of BASIS Awards, held at a city hotel on Monday.
A total of 68 awards were presented in 36 categories at this year's event to recognise innovative, visionary product and service projects that have impacted the country’s IT sector.
In addition to winning the BASIS National ICT Awards-2022 this year, Rabbithole has also been selected for the international competition of the APICTA Awards, says a press release.
Ziauddin Adil, honorary consul of Congo (DRC) and co-founder and managing director of Rabbithole received the award on behalf of the organisation.
“This award from BASIS will motivate the Rabbithole team to further expand our scope of services,” Ziauddin Adil said.
Rabbithole's head of operations Nazmul Alam Swarup and partnership general manager Ahsanul Hasan along with other officials were present at the time.
State minister of ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak delivered a video message as chief gust on the award giving ceremony.
ICT division’s senior secretary NM Zeaul Alam PAA, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) president Md Jashim Uddin were also present during the occasion chaired by BASIS president Russelle T Ahmed.