Rabbithole wins 'BASIS National ICT Awards-2022'

The award was presented to the organization at the fifth edition of BASIS Awards, held at a city hotel on Monday.

A total of 68 awards were presented in 36 categories at this year's event to recognise innovative, visionary product and service projects that have impacted the country’s IT sector.

In addition to winning the BASIS National ICT Awards-2022 this year, Rabbithole has also been selected for the international competition of the APICTA Awards, says a press release.