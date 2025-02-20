APR set to showcase green textile products at four-day DTG exhibition
Lyocell to meet demand for sustainable textiles, support textile and garment growth
Asia Pacific Rayon (APR), a leading global manufacturer of viscose staple fibre products, is expected to highlight the potential for Lyocell at four-day Dhaka International Textile and Garment Machinery Exhibition (DTG) beginning on Thursday, reports a press release.
A natural and biodegradable fibre, Lyocell is made from wood pulp sourced from sustainable plantations and is used to produce high-quality textiles and personal hygiene products.
The DTG exhibition takes place at the International Convention City Bashundhara, Dhaka, from 20 February to 24 February. This marks APR’s third consecutive year participating in DTG, reinforcing its commitment to supporting Bangladesh’s textile and garment industry.
Lyocell by Sateri is manufactured using closed-loop processes that recycle water and solvents, which significantly reduce waste.
The growing demand for sustainable textiles in the global market presents a key opportunity to expand the reach of Lyocell by Sateri and may solidify its presence in Bangladesh, APR’s key market.
At the DTG exhibition, APR, having more than 50 per cent of the viscose fibre market share in Bangladesh,– will highlight the development of Lyocell by Sateri, especifically tailored for traditional Bangladeshi attire, including kurta, sari, and three-piece suits.
“This year, we’ll showcase how Lyocell by Sateri offers a unique blend of comfort, sustainability, and aesthetic appeal, particularly suited for traditional Bangladeshi attires. We believe lyocell will be a game-changer and help establish Bangladesh as a leading hub for sustainable textiles,” said Sachin Malik, head of commercial at Asia Pacific Rayon.
Under the theme ‘Experience Lyocell by Sateri, Feel the Difference,’ APR will invite spinners, garment makers, and all partners within the textile value chain, to explore the wide-ranging, sustainable application of Lyocell by Sateri and collaborate on cutting-edge solutions.
Tapan Sannigrahi, vice-president of marketing and downstream development at Asia Pacific Rayon added, “We are eager to demonstrate how the versatility of Lyocell by Sateri fibres can support the industry’s move to more sustainable practices, all while maintaining the highest standard of quality, comfort, and style.”