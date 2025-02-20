APR set to showcase green textile products at four-day DTG exhibition

The DTG exhibition takes place at the International Convention City Bashundhara, Dhaka, from 20 February to 24 February. This marks APR’s third consecutive year participating in DTG, reinforcing its commitment to supporting Bangladesh’s textile and garment industry.

Lyocell by Sateri is manufactured using closed-loop processes that recycle water and solvents, which significantly reduce waste.

The growing demand for sustainable textiles in the global market presents a key opportunity to expand the reach of Lyocell by Sateri and may solidify its presence in Bangladesh, APR’s key market.