TeleTalk to roll out 5G internet on trial basis in Dec: Minister

Telecom minister Mustafa Jabbar on Saturday came up with this announcement in a virtual meeting titled ‘5G ecosystem in Bangladesh and Upcoming Technologies’, organised by Telecom Reporters Network Bangladesh (TRNB).
The minister said, “This year TeleTalk, the state-owned mobile phone operator company, will launch 5G service on pilot basis. Then it will be expanded next year. The 5G spectrum will be auctioned in December next year, which would help the other operators run 5G service.”
However, Mustafa Jabbar said the fifth generation internet will facilitate the trade and commerce and the function of mills and industries in the country.
A direction has been made to BTCL to remain prepared for launching 5G internet service to the country’s five special economic zones.
In the meeting, managing director (MD) of teletalk Shahab Uddin said they are taking preparations to launch 5G internet on a pilot basis in Dhaka in 200 sites.