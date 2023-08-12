Maize farmers repay all debt in iFarmer and UCB project

iFarmer, a full-stack agritech company in partnership with United Commercial Bank (UCB), began a project last November to offer financial support to maize farmers using contract farming methods. Under the project, farmers opened bank accounts at UCB for Tk 10 and received financial facilities along with other agriculture-related support provided by iFarmer. Now, after a successful journey of maize harvesting and sales, the farmers have repaid the loan in full amount, said a press release.

Under the collaboration between iFarmer and UCB, maize farmers were financed in the Char areas of Bogura, Sirajganj, and Gaibandha. They also received high-quality agricultural inputs, weather updates, and advisory services from iFarmer. Upon receiving the financing, farmers began working on the farms as iFarmer’s field force routinely monitored the farmers to ensure transparency throughout the whole project.