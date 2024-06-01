RANGS eMART unveils Eid campaign offering Dubai trip on products
On the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha, RANGS eMART has launched its Eid campaign titled ‘Kurbanir Khushi Amazingly Beshi’, where customers can take advantage of numerous offers, stated a press release.
The inauguration of this celebratory campaign unfolded this Tuesday 28 May, at the Mirpur 1 showroom of RANGS eMART. High officials including divisional director Mr Yeamin Sharif Chowdhury, COO Iraz H Siddiqui, head of sales and brand Md Rashedul Islam and head of marketing Saydur Rahman Khan attended the event.
Commenting on the campaign, divisional director Yeamin Sharif Chowdhury expressed, “In celebration of Eid-ul-Adha, RANGS eMART is thrilled to bring the joy of the season to our valued customers, offering a multitude of attractive deals and advantages. This Eid initiative is designed to enhance the festive experience, providing our beloved customers with even more delightful surprises and rewards.”
Under the festive initiative, RANGS eMART products can be purchased with attractive offers such as free gifts, generous discounts of up to 24 per cent, alongside a remarkable 0 per cent EMI facility for 24 months, exchange incentives and even a trip to Dubai.
Additionally, customers wielding specified bank cards will have the privilege of availing additional discounts. What’s more, customers can revel in extra discounts of 10 per cent discount on Eastern Bank PLC cards, 15 per cent discount on Dhaka Bank cards and 7 per cent discount on Bank Asia cards (conditions applied).
To further sweeten the deal, customers are assured of complimentary delivery and installation services. For comprehensive details regarding online purchases and the campaign, interested individuals are encouraged to visit www.rangsemart.com.bd or reach out via the dedicated hotline at 16607.