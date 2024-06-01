RANGS eMART unveils Eid campaign offering Dubai trip on products

On the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha, RANGS eMART has launched its Eid campaign titled ‘Kurbanir Khushi Amazingly Beshi’, where customers can take advantage of numerous offers, stated a press release.

The inauguration of this celebratory campaign unfolded this Tuesday 28 May, at the Mirpur 1 showroom of RANGS eMART. High officials including divisional director Mr Yeamin Sharif Chowdhury, COO Iraz H Siddiqui, head of sales and brand Md Rashedul Islam and head of marketing Saydur Rahman Khan attended the event.