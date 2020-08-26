Unilever Bangladesh gets new chairman

Lele joined Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL) as its chief operating officer (COO) on 1 June 2017 and subsequently was appointed as its managing director (MD) on 1 January 2018. He will continue to be both the chairman and MD of the company.



He brings with him, about 20 years of professional experience spanning advertising, internet business and FMCG sales and marketing, over 15 of which he spent at Unilever.



Lele is also the vice president of the Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).



His career at Unilever began in 2004 with Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) with ice-creams, followed by a stint as the head of sales and marketing for Kimberly Clark Lever Limited (JV).



