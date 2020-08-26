Unilever Bangladesh gets new chairman

Fast moving consumer goods' (FMCG) company Unilever Bangladesh Ltd (UBL) has appointed Kedar Lele as its new chairman, reports UNB.
Lele succeeds Kamran Bakar, who served as chairman of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd since 2012.
Lele has been unanimously elected as the chairman of the board of directors of Unilever Bangladesh Limited.
The decision came at the 180th meeting of the board of directors held on 25 August, said a media release on Wednesday.
Lele joined Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL) as its chief operating officer (COO) on 1 June 2017 and subsequently was appointed as its managing director (MD) on 1 January 2018. He will continue to be both the chairman and MD of the company.
He brings with him, about 20 years of professional experience spanning advertising, internet business and FMCG sales and marketing, over 15 of which he spent at Unilever.
Lele is also the vice president of the Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).
His career at Unilever began in 2004 with Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) with ice-creams, followed by a stint as the head of sales and marketing for Kimberly Clark Lever Limited (JV).
He then led the Eastern Region and Modern trade business creating high growth momentum; and was instrumental in leading HUL's foray into e-commerce (2014-17) before arriving in Bangladesh as COO.
He was part of the Economic Times "40 under 40" list of hottest business leaders in 2015. He has been an active sponsor of developing young managers at HUL.
His vision for Unilever Bangladesh is to build one of the most inspiring Unilever Businesses while making a difference to the country and communities.