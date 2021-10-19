Unilever Bangladesh launches BizMaestros 2021

The first round will focus on the context of the new normal, highlighting significant shifts in the consumer landscape and how Unilever’s purpose-led brands can have dynamic ways to connect consumers to drive sustainable business growth. Three-member teams hailing from the same university will submit their solutions.
The second round will be a live presentation assessment round, where 30 qualifying teams, selected from the first round, will present their individual solutions virtually to the judges. They will be aided with mentoring and learning sessions in this stage.
After the virtual two rounds are over, ‘BizMaestros 2021’ will conclude with a grand in-person finale, where the top six teams will compete each other for the championship.
The panel of judges of the competition comprised of renowned business leaders, including: Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd’s managing director Rupali Chowdhury, Apex Footwear Ltd’s managing director Syed Nasim Manzur, Unilever Bangladesh Ltd’s chief executive officer and managing director Zaved Akhtar and Unilever Consumer Care Ltd’s managing director KSM Minhaj will announce the name of ‘BizMaestros 2021’ champion and runner up teams officially.
The champions will have the unique opportunity to represent Bangladesh in the Unilever Future Leaders League (FLL 2022) held in the UK every year where champion teams from across the world battle it out to win the global championship, the press release adds.