Unilever Bangladesh launches BizMaestros 2021

Unilever Bangladesh Limited's (UBL) flagship business case competition ‘BizMaestros 2021’ has kicked off recently.

The website of BizMaestros 2021—https://bizmaestros.site—went live from 17 October, where students can register their business cases for evaluation. The theme of this year’s competition is “Navigating in the New Normal".

This year, UBL is expecting a direct engagement with over 600 students in the first round. Last year, the company engaged with more than 30 universities across the country, where over 400 students in 145 teams participated in the first round of BizMaestros 2020, says a press release.