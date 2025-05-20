Tamim Iqbal hands over prizes to winners of ‘Eid with Xiaomi’ campaign

Under this campaign, customers who purchase any Xiaomi smartphones are eligible sure-shot gifts, and the first five lucky winners are awarded their mega prizes. The prize-giving ceremony took place on Friday, May 16, at Xiaomi Bangladesh's head office. Tamim Iqbal handed over the prizes to the winners in the presence of Xiaomi Bangladesh Country Manager, Ziauddin Chowdhury.

The first prize winner, Md Alamin Khan, has received BDT 500,000. Two winners Mst Asma Aktar and Md Akash Kazi have received multi-door refrigerators, while another two, Akash Hawladar and Rana Tanti have been awarded air conditioners.

Speaking at the event, Tamim Iqbal said, “Xiaomi is the number one smartphone brand in the country and leads in popularity as well. This campaign, launched in celebration of Eid, is truly commendable. The real winners of this campaign are the Xiaomi fans. Their support will continue to drive Xiaomi forward”.