Tamim Iqbal hands over prizes to winners of ‘Eid with Xiaomi’ campaign
Bangladesh’s number one smartphone brand, Xiaomi, awarded prizes to the first-phase winners of its recently launched “Eid with Xiaomi” campaign. Popular cricketer and Xiaomi brand ambassador Tamim Iqbal presented the prizes to the lucky Xiaomi fans, says a press release.
Launched on May 7 ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, the campaign features exciting mega prizes worth a total of BDT 10 crore including 5 lac tk, multi-door refrigerator and air conditioner. Additionally, cashbacks ranging from BDT 500 to BDT 3,000 are offered as well. The initiative has already received an overwhelming response from fans across the country.
Under this campaign, customers who purchase any Xiaomi smartphones are eligible sure-shot gifts, and the first five lucky winners are awarded their mega prizes. The prize-giving ceremony took place on Friday, May 16, at Xiaomi Bangladesh's head office. Tamim Iqbal handed over the prizes to the winners in the presence of Xiaomi Bangladesh Country Manager, Ziauddin Chowdhury.
The first prize winner, Md Alamin Khan, has received BDT 500,000. Two winners Mst Asma Aktar and Md Akash Kazi have received multi-door refrigerators, while another two, Akash Hawladar and Rana Tanti have been awarded air conditioners.
Speaking at the event, Tamim Iqbal said, “Xiaomi is the number one smartphone brand in the country and leads in popularity as well. This campaign, launched in celebration of Eid, is truly commendable. The real winners of this campaign are the Xiaomi fans. Their support will continue to drive Xiaomi forward”.
Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country Manager of Xiaomi Bangladesh, added, “It is because of the love and support from our Xiaomi fans that Xiaomi is now the number one mobile handset brand in the country. We are always committed to meet our fans expectations. Continuing that promise, this Eid-ul-Adha, we’ve brought back the ‘Eid with Xiaomi’ campaign on an even bigger scale- with a massive Eid offer worth BDT 10 crore”.
As part of the campaign, customer who purchases Xiaomi smartphones also receives Redmi earbuds, T-shirts and mobile data bundles, says the release.