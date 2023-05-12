BRAC Bank Reading Café discusses Bibhutibhushan’s ‘Adarsha Hindu Hotel’

The BRAC Bank Reading Café, a book club organised by BRAC Bank Limited, recently discussed Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay’s renowned novel ‘Adarsha Hindu Hotel’.
At the discussion on 8 May 2023, the members compared the book’s parable-like quality with other literary works such as John Bunyan’s ‘The Pilgrim’s Progress’ and Paulo Coelho’s ‘The Alchemist’.
During the discussion, the members delved into the novel’s characters, especially the protagonist Hazari Thakur and his relationships with other female characters. They found the book’s portrayal of human emotions and interpersonal relationships exemplary.
Talking about the social perspective when the novel was published in 1940, the discussants also found it highly motivational for ordinary readers. The book also provides various insights on how human aspiration amalgamated with integrity and focus can take a person to the pinnacle of success, they thought.
Commenting on the importance of reading, head of human resources of BRAC Bank, Akhteruddin Mahmood, stated, “Reading books is not only a form of entertainment, but it also helps develop cognitive skills, such as improved focus and concentration, enhanced memory retention, and creativity. Moreover, it provides a break from the everyday hustle-bustle and contributes to one’s overall well-being.”
BRAC Bank Limited believes in promoting the habit of reading among its coworkers, as it fosters their mental and emotional well-being. The BBL Reading Café is one such initiative by the bank, which allows its coworkers to come together and discuss various literary works.
In the first week of June, the members of the BBL Reading Café will read Humayun Ahmed’s ‘Kobi’ and share their thoughts and insights in the subsequent discussion.