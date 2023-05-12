BRAC Bank Reading Café discusses Bibhutibhushan’s ‘Adarsha Hindu Hotel’

The BRAC Bank Reading Café, a book club organised by BRAC Bank Limited, recently discussed Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay’s renowned novel ‘Adarsha Hindu Hotel’.

At the discussion on 8 May 2023, the members compared the book’s parable-like quality with other literary works such as John Bunyan’s ‘The Pilgrim’s Progress’ and Paulo Coelho’s ‘The Alchemist’.

During the discussion, the members delved into the novel’s characters, especially the protagonist Hazari Thakur and his relationships with other female characters. They found the book’s portrayal of human emotions and interpersonal relationships exemplary.