VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioğlu arrives in Dhaka tomorrow

Commenting on the upcoming visit, Kaan Terzioğlu said, “Bangladesh has a special significance to VEON. I am keen to see first-hand how Banglalink is driving VEON’s ambitions in this vibrant and fast-growing country. My engagement with our Banglalink colleagues, partners, and government officials will help us to further contribute and enhance the country’s digital progress both now and in the future.”



Kaan Terzioğlu was appointed as Group Chief Executive Officer of VEON on 1 July 2021. His career spans over 30 years in regional and global leadership roles in management consultation, technology, and telecommunications.