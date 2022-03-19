Corporate

VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioğlu arrives in Dhaka tomorrow

Kaan Terzioğlu, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Veon, Banglalink’s parent company, is due in Dhaka tomorrow, Sunday, for a four-day visit.

During his visit to Bangladesh, Kaan Terzioğlu will meet several stakeholders and government dignitaries to discuss the progress of Bangladesh’s digital transformation, challenges in the telecom industry, and VEON’s growth strategy for Banglalink.

Commenting on the upcoming visit, Kaan Terzioğlu said, “Bangladesh has a special significance to VEON. I am keen to see first-hand how Banglalink is driving VEON’s ambitions in this vibrant and fast-growing country. My engagement with our Banglalink colleagues, partners, and government officials will help us to further contribute and enhance the country’s digital progress both now and in the future.”


Kaan Terzioğlu was appointed as Group Chief Executive Officer of VEON on 1 July 2021. His career spans over 30 years in regional and global leadership roles in management consultation, technology, and telecommunications.

