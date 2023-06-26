BRAC Bank opens Panthapath Branch in a new premises

BRAC Bank has opened its Panthapath Branch in a spacious new premise.
At the new location, the branch will be able to provide the most up-to-date and the best-in-class customer service to the valued customers, stated a press release.
Chairperson of BRAC Bank Meheriar M Hasan formally inaugurated the branch at Union Heights (2nd Floor), Holding no. 55/2, Bir Uttam Kazi Nuruzzaman Road, West Panthapath in Dhaka on 26 June, 2023.
Selim R F Hussain, managing director and CEO; M Masud Rana FCA, deputy managing director and CFO; Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, head of branches for BRAC Bank and senior officials of the bank were present at the time.
On this occasion, Selim R F Hussain, said, “As a member of the BRAC family, BRAC Bank strives to reach out to more people in new areas. BRAC Bank’s best-in-class services will bring in new propositions to individual customers and business clients in the area as their partner in prosperity.”
“With our enhanced presence in Panthapath, people of the locality will enjoy the most modern and online banking solutions at their convenience. As we move here, we promise a ‘delightful customer experience’ for people of the neighbourhood.”
“With the blend of a physical branch network and convenient digital banking capabilities, we are committed to being the country’s number one sustainable bank,” he added.
With 187 branches, 30 sub-branches, 330 ATMs, 456 SME Unit Offices and 1,000 Agent Banking Outlets, BRAC Bank stands one of Bangladesh’s most significant banking networks.