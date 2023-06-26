BRAC Bank opens Panthapath Branch in a new premises

BRAC Bank has opened its Panthapath Branch in a spacious new premise.

At the new location, the branch will be able to provide the most up-to-date and the best-in-class customer service to the valued customers, stated a press release.

Chairperson of BRAC Bank Meheriar M Hasan formally inaugurated the branch at Union Heights (2nd Floor), Holding no. 55/2, Bir Uttam Kazi Nuruzzaman Road, West Panthapath in Dhaka on 26 June, 2023.