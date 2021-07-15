Visa launches Islamic Banking Cards in Bangladesh

Visa, the global leader in digital payments, announced today that it has launched a new portfolio of services for Bangladeshi customers in line with Islamic Banking principles. Guided by Shariah principles, the new credit and debit cards will offer exclusive benefits to Islamic Banking cardholders in categories like dining, travel and shopping.

Banks guided by Shariah principles, both traditional and Islamic, that wish to offer cards compliant with Islamic Banking can now do so in all available Visa card variants - Classic, Gold, Platinum and Signature – each of which comes with a range of benefits tailored to the segment. These cards will offer the customer a slew of exclusive benefits in categories that are popular among Islamic Banking consumers like Hajj and Umrah travel, leisure travel, lifestyle shopping, healthcare and retail benefits. Customers can avail these offers online as well as in physical retail stores across the country that accept Visa cards.