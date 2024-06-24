AKIJ Cement’s ‘Business Conference 2024’ held at Sarah Resort, Gazipur
AKIJ Cement recently held its annual 'Business Conference'. The objectives of the conference were to formulate an administrative, operational, marketing and sales, and executional plan for the fiscal year 2024-2025.
The event was held on 1 and 2 June at the Sarah Resort in Gazipur. All of the senior officials of AKIJ Resource were in attendance, including chairman Faria Hossain, managing director & CEO Sheikh Jasim Uddin, vice chairman Abdul Quader Zoardar and CEO of AKIJ Cement Moshiur Rahman Dalim.
The concerned officials of AKIJ Cement and AKIJ Resource participated in ideation sessions in various stages of this annual conference to explore the business strategy and plan for the next financial year.
AKIJ Resource's Managing Director and CEO, Sheikh Jasim Uddin, urged the policy-making level officials to be more diligent in achieving the future business objectives of the company’s one of the strategic business units, AKIJ Cement.
He specifically advised sales representatives to be more proactive in the wake of current marketing challenges in order to enhance their ability to adjust to the real market conditions.
One of the main attractions of the two-day business conference program was the AKIJ Cement Bonding Forever Cricket Tournament. Twelve teams participated in the tournament, with Jhenaidah Area being the eventual winner after defeating Barisal Area in the final. A cultural event was organized on the last day, and the conference ended with a gala dinner.