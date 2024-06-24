AKIJ Cement’s ‘Business Conference 2024’ held at Sarah Resort, Gazipur

AKIJ Cement recently held its annual 'Business Conference'. The objectives of the conference were to formulate an administrative, operational, marketing and sales, and executional plan for the fiscal year 2024-2025.



The event was held on 1 and 2 June at the Sarah Resort in Gazipur. All of the senior officials of AKIJ Resource were in attendance, including chairman Faria Hossain, managing director & CEO Sheikh Jasim Uddin, vice chairman Abdul Quader Zoardar and CEO of AKIJ Cement Moshiur Rahman Dalim.