Grameenphone Partners with Radiant Pharmaceuticals
Grameenphone and Radiant Pharmaceuticals have entered into a strategic partnership to foster innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver superior value to customers.
The signing ceremony recently took place at a hotel in Dhaka. Asif Naimur Rashid, Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Grameenphone, and Lt Gen Sina Ibn Jamali (Retd), Managing Director of Radiant Pharmaceuticals, inked the agreement.
The event was also attended by Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Grameenphone, and Md Nasser Shahrear Zahedee, Chairman of Radiant Pharmaceuticals, alongside senior officials from both companies.
Through this strategic alliance, Grameenphone and Radiant Pharmaceuticals will explore the integration of advanced digital solutions to optimise business operations, improve connectivity, and enhance customer engagement. By leveraging cutting-edge ICT, Grameenphone’s ‘alo’ IoT products and mobility solutions, this partnership will streamline processes, enhance efficiency, and introduce innovative digital services tailored to industry needs, elevating the overall customer experience, says a press release.
This collaboration marks a significant milestone, bringing together the expertise and technological capabilities of two industry leaders with a shared vision of digital transformation, underscoring both companies’ commitment to operational excellence and long-term growth. The alliance aims to redefine industry standards in innovation while unlocking new opportunities for strategic expansion.
Md Nasser Shahrear Zahedee, Chairman of Radiant Pharmaceuticals, said, “Our collaboration with Grameenphone marks a significant step towards embracing digital solutions in the pharmaceutical sector. By integrating advanced technologies, we are poised to optimize processes, improve connectivity, and deliver greater value.”
Speaking on the occasion, Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone, stated, “This partnership is more than just a business agreement. It signifies our joint effort to embrace the future, driving meaningful impact by leveraging technology across industries. Together, we aim to explore new frontiers of innovation that will create lasting value for both the telecommunications and pharmaceutical sectors, drive digital transformation and deliver superioir customer experiences.”
Also present at the event were Major General Mohammad Ishtiaq (Retd), Managing Director, Radiant Nutraceuticals Limited; Major General Mohammad Matiur Rahman (Retd), Managing Director, Jenphar Bangladesh Limited; Abu Shahriar Zahedee, Managing Director, Radiant Business Consortium Limited; Musawath Shams Zahedee, Managing Director, Pharmacil Limited; Shafkat Hasaan Zahedee, Associate Director and M A Latif Shahrear Zahedee, Executive Director, Supply Chain Management.