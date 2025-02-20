Grameenphone Partners with Radiant Pharmaceuticals

Grameenphone and Radiant Pharmaceuticals have entered into a strategic partnership to foster innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver superior value to customers.

The signing ceremony recently took place at a hotel in Dhaka. Asif Naimur Rashid, Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Grameenphone, and Lt Gen Sina Ibn Jamali (Retd), Managing Director of Radiant Pharmaceuticals, inked the agreement.

The event was also attended by Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Grameenphone, and Md Nasser Shahrear Zahedee, Chairman of Radiant Pharmaceuticals, alongside senior officials from both companies.

Through this strategic alliance, Grameenphone and Radiant Pharmaceuticals will explore the integration of advanced digital solutions to optimise business operations, improve connectivity, and enhance customer engagement. By leveraging cutting-edge ICT, Grameenphone’s ‘alo’ IoT products and mobility solutions, this partnership will streamline processes, enhance efficiency, and introduce innovative digital services tailored to industry needs, elevating the overall customer experience, says a press release.