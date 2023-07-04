HBL Bangladesh appoints Mohd. Muin Uddin Latif Hasan as Head-Corporate Banking

HBL announced the appointment of seasoned banking professional Mohd. Muin Uddin Latif Hasan as Head - Corporate Banking of HBL Bangladesh, reporting to the Country Manager.

With an extensive banking career spanning over 28 years, Mohd Muin Uddin Latif Hasan brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role, further strengthening HBL's corporate banking division.

Prior to joining HBL, he served as the Deputy Managing Director & Chief Business Officer at Standard Bank Limited.