HBL Bangladesh appoints Mohd. Muin Uddin Latif Hasan as Head-Corporate Banking

HBL announced the appointment of seasoned banking professional Mohd. Muin Uddin Latif Hasan as Head - Corporate Banking of HBL Bangladesh, reporting to the Country Manager.
With an extensive banking career spanning over 28 years, Mohd Muin Uddin Latif Hasan brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role, further strengthening HBL's corporate banking division.
Prior to joining HBL, he served as the Deputy Managing Director & Chief Business Officer at Standard Bank Limited.
He has also held key positions at Eastern Bank Limited, Prime Bank Limited, and Citibank, N.A., gaining valuable experience in relationship and business management, credit and risk management, finance, and operations.
Mohd Muin Uddin Latif Hasan holds a Master of Commerce (M.Com.) and a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) from the University of Dhaka, along with an MBA from Victoria University of Technology in Melbourne, Australia.