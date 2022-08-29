Huawei and RedDot Digital join hands to develop cloud market in Bangladesh

Under this agreement, Huawei and RedDot Digital will work together in the development of the cloud ecosystem in Bangladesh and facilitate the private sector from across the industries to explore the business prospects.

In addition to working as a cloud partner of Huawei, RedDot Digital will implement a pilot project for itself with the help of Huawei Cloud solutions.

Pan Junfeng, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, said at the event, “Under the guidance of all stakeholders and eco-partners from various industries, Huawei has become the fastest growing cloud provider in the region just within four years of starting its operation in the Asia Pacific.