OPPO Reno12 Series Launches with Powerful AI Features in Bangladesh

As dawn breaks on the future of Bangladesh, global smartphone leader OPPO unveils a masterpiece that steps boldly into the realm of artificial intelligence. The latest marvel from OPPO, the Reno12 Series, promises to paint the future with its AI strokes and exceptional imaging technology. The smartphone was launched at a glorious event in the capital’s International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Wednesday in the presence of various stakeholders, reports a press release.

Prepare to turn ordinary moments into extraordinary as OPPO launches the Reno12 Series for Bangladeshi users. With OPPO’s commitment to democratising AI for all users, the launch of this phone signifies a new era of technological brilliance for Bangladesh. This elegant phone packs powerful AI and head-turning imaging technology all in one.