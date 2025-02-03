Revoo Bangladesh launched electric motorcycle in Jashore
Revoo Bangladesh, a renowned global electric motorcycle brand, launched its new 3s showroom at Rail Road, Jashore recently, reports a press release.
This opening marks an exciting new chapter in Revoo’s mission to bring sustainable, smart, innovative transportation solutions to communities across Bangladesh, expanding accessibility to smart mobility in the northern regions.
The Jashore showroom will feature Revoo’s full lineup of electric motorcycles, including the versatile A01, the efficient and feature-rich C00, and the high-performance luxury model C03.
The A01 is tailored as the perfect commuting partner, offering safety and reliability for everyday travel. Meanwhile, the C00 combines advanced features with affordability, reaching a max speed of 55 km/h with a range of up to 100 km in eco mode.
Powered by a 1200-watt motor, a 72V 26Ah battery, traction control, airbag suspension, and double disc brakes For those seeking a premium riding experience, the C03 provides style, comfort, and exceptional performance.
This Bikes allows riders to save on daily commuting costs, with operational expenses as low as Tk 10 to 20, covering distances of 70km to 120 km.
“This showroom opening represents a significant step forward in our commitment to making sustainable, smart, and futuristic electric mobility accessible across Bangladesh,” said Md Nazmul Ahsan Sumon, head of Sales at Revoo Bangladesh.
Key representatives attending the opening ceremony include Revoo’s head of Business Operation, head of Marketing.
Mizanur Rahman khan president of chamber of commerce and industry Jashore, Tanvirul Islam Sohan secretary of chamber of commerce and industry Jashore, and Abu Shahriyad, owner of venus Auto, which operates the new Jashore showroom.