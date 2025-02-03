Revoo Bangladesh launched electric motorcycle in Jashore

The A01 is tailored as the perfect commuting partner, offering safety and reliability for everyday travel. Meanwhile, the C00 combines advanced features with affordability, reaching a max speed of 55 km/h with a range of up to 100 km in eco mode.

Powered by a 1200-watt motor, a 72V 26Ah battery, traction control, airbag suspension, and double disc brakes For those seeking a premium riding experience, the C03 provides style, comfort, and exceptional performance.

This Bikes allows riders to save on daily commuting costs, with operational expenses as low as Tk 10 to 20, covering distances of 70km to 120 km.