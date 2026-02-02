Grameenphone receives allocation letter for 700 MHz spectrum
Grameenphone, the country’s leading telecommunications service provider, has received the demand note from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) for the allocation of 10 MHz spectrum in the 700 MHz band for the first time in Bangladesh, following the completion of all applicable regulatory requirements. The spectrum has been allocated for a period of 13 years, reports a press release.
With this allocation, Grameenphone will contribute around Tk 22 billion to the national exchequer over the allocation period. This significant investment, to be followed by further investments for the nationwide rollout of services using this band, further cements the company’s commitment to optimising network quality, enabling widespread digital inclusion, and improving the experience quality for its more than 83.9 million customers across Bangladesh.
The low-band characteristic of the 700 MHz spectrum enables wider coverage per base station site for faster and more cost-effective network expansion. For customers, this will provide superior indoor signal penetration by delivering more reliable connectivity inside dense urban environments like offices, hospitals, shopping malls, high-rise buildings, basements, elevators, etc. This will also significantly strengthen nationwide mobile coverage, particularly in rural, coastal, and hard-to-reach areas of Bangladesh.
Commenting on the spectrum allocation, Yasir Azman, chief executive officer of Grameenphone, said, “We are making a major investment of around Tk 22 billion for the allocation, to be followed by further investments of a significant amount for the nationwide rollout of services using this band. This reflects our commitment to long-term improvements in service quality and to delivering the best data network experience for our valued customers.”
“Low-band spectrum plays an essential role in enhancing 4G performance, and this allocation will enable us to prepare for future-ready technologies like 5G, AI, IoT, etc. by supporting higher data speeds, lower latency, and a higher-quality user experience across diverse environments. We thank BTRC and the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology for ensuring a transparent and structured process that supports the development of a future-ready telco ecosystem,” added the official.