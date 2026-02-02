Grameenphone receives allocation letter for 700 MHz spectrum

Grameenphone, the country’s leading telecommunications service provider, has received the demand note from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) for the allocation of 10 MHz spectrum in the 700 MHz band for the first time in Bangladesh, following the completion of all applicable regulatory requirements. The spectrum has been allocated for a period of 13 years, reports a press release.

With this allocation, Grameenphone will contribute around Tk 22 billion to the national exchequer over the allocation period. This significant investment, to be followed by further investments for the nationwide rollout of services using this band, further cements the company’s commitment to optimising network quality, enabling widespread digital inclusion, and improving the experience quality for its more than 83.9 million customers across Bangladesh.