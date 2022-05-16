When comfort comes with affordability

The comfort of air conditioners is mostly perceived to be quite expensive, more so if it is from a globally acclaimed brand like Samsung. To make it all more affordable for everyone, Samsung has introduced the AR18MVFHGWK2FE - Samsung 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC with Digital Inverter! The amazing air conditioner comes with attractive features, making it the best AC within its price range. Equipped with Digital Inverter Boost Technology, Easy Filter Plus and Triple Protector Plus, the air conditioner that was previously available at BDT 95,900 can now be purchased at only BDT 79,900! What else can be better than an air conditioner packed with amazing features, fitting right into the budget?
The AC comes with World's First* 8 Pole Digital Inverter Compressor. In contrary to conventional fixed-speed compressors, the Digital Inverter Boost technology in the AR18MVFHGWK2FE maintains the desired temperature efficiently, eliminating the need of turning it on and off frequently, saving energy by up to 73%. Moreover, it also uses strong magnets made of neodymium and twin tube muffler inside, producing less noise and vibration for a sound sleep throughout the night. Thanks to the AC’s Fast Cooling feature, it cools the air 43% faster, while also dispersing cool air farther and wider, reaching a distance up to 15m. Moreover, its Easy Filter Plus captures dust, animal hair and fiber while keeping the heat exchanger clean and reducing up to 99% harmful bacteria catering to its unique “Zeolite” and “Silver ions” coating, making the air you breathe fresher than ever.
The Aluminum DURAFIN™ Condenser is corrosion resistant, and accounts for a faster heat exchange through Micro Channel. DURAFIN™ passes for Sea Water Acetic Acid Test (SWAAT) over 100 days, and its unique shape provides more space for heat transfer, for better efficiency. It also comes with Triple Protector Plus, which protects the compressor from electric overload or fluctuations. Its circuit keeps the controller safe from voltages ranging from 80V to 450V, while the anti-corrosion coating on the long-lasting fin and cabinet keeps the condenser and cabinet free from rust.
Armed with all these innovative features, it is safe to say that this AC comes at a bargain! Among all other global AC brands available in the market, this one from Samsung appears to be the most cost-effective of all. Such an air conditioner makes the comfort of cool air paired with the most innovative technology more accessible. Making it all even more convenient, it also comes with a 10 Year Compressor Warranty, and after sales service that includes Free Installation, Free Delivery, 16ft Samsung Copper Pipe and 3 Pro-active free services in the first year. It can also be purchased through EMI facility of three or six months!