When comfort comes with affordability

The comfort of air conditioners is mostly perceived to be quite expensive, more so if it is from a globally acclaimed brand like Samsung. To make it all more affordable for everyone, Samsung has introduced the AR18MVFHGWK2FE - Samsung 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC with Digital Inverter! The amazing air conditioner comes with attractive features, making it the best AC within its price range. Equipped with Digital Inverter Boost Technology, Easy Filter Plus and Triple Protector Plus, the air conditioner that was previously available at BDT 95,900 can now be purchased at only BDT 79,900! What else can be better than an air conditioner packed with amazing features, fitting right into the budget?

The AC comes with World's First* 8 Pole Digital Inverter Compressor. In contrary to conventional fixed-speed compressors, the Digital Inverter Boost technology in the AR18MVFHGWK2FE maintains the desired temperature efficiently, eliminating the need of turning it on and off frequently, saving energy by up to 73%. Moreover, it also uses strong magnets made of neodymium and twin tube muffler inside, producing less noise and vibration for a sound sleep throughout the night. Thanks to the AC’s Fast Cooling feature, it cools the air 43% faster, while also dispersing cool air farther and wider, reaching a distance up to 15m. Moreover, its Easy Filter Plus captures dust, animal hair and fiber while keeping the heat exchanger clean and reducing up to 99% harmful bacteria catering to its unique “Zeolite” and “Silver ions” coating, making the air you breathe fresher than ever.