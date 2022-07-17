Instant Add Money service from BDBL to bKash launched

In next step, they have to select ‘Bangladesh Development Bank Limited’ from the list of banks and provide some essential information to sign into their bank account.
They can also access their bank account from the bank’s iBanking website. To transfer fund to bKash, BDBL customer needs to add his/her own or loved one’s bKash number as a beneficiary first.
After adding beneficiary, customer needs to select ‘MFS’ from the bank account menu, then select ‘Transfer to bKash’ and enter source bank account number, amount of money, bKash number and remarks step by step.
Then the customer has to tap on ‘Proceed’ button. Next, after typing one time password (OTP), customer needs to tap on ‘Complete Transfer’ button to transfer the fund to bKash instantly. After every successful transaction, customer receives SMS notification. For this service, transaction limit set by Bangladesh Bank is applicable.
Starting its operation on 03 January 2010, BDBL has 50 branches across the country till now. With this latest integration, 62 million bKash customers can now Add Money from the accounts of 37 leading commercial banks of the country to their bKash accounts seamlessly.
After transferring fund to bKash account through the Add Money service, customers can avail wide range of bKash services including Send Money, Mobile Recharge, utility bill payment, merchant payment, donation to various organizations, fee payment of educational institutions, bus-train-air-launch and movie ticket purchasing, various online registration fee payment and Cash Out in a secure, convenient and hassle-free way.