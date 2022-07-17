Instant Add Money service from BDBL to bKash launched

Fund transfer service has been launched between bKash and Bangladesh Development Bank Limited (BDBL), a state-owned commercial bank, said a press release on Sunday.

Now, more than 100,000 customers of BDBL can add money instantly to any bKash account without any charge, anytime. BDBL and the country’s largest mobile financial services provider, bKash, jointly launched the service recently.

To avail this service, customers registered to BDBL iBanking, need to select ‘Add Money’ icon from the home-screen of bKash app, find ‘Bank to bKash’, then tap on ‘Internet Banking’ option.