US-Bangla Airlines turns 12, operates 24 aircrafts across 20 routes
US-Bangla Airlines has stepped into its 12th year of operations, marking 11 successful years in the country's aviation sector.
The airline began its journey on 17 July, 2014, with flights on the Dhaka-Jashore route using a Dash 8-Q400 aircraft, said a press release issued on Thursday.
Since then, it has grown steadily, currently operating a fleet of 24 aircraft, including two Airbus 330-300s and nine Boeing 737-800s.
To mark the milestone, US-Bangla has extended its heartfelt greetings and gratitude to all its passengers, partners, and well-wishers.
US-Bangla has a record of operating more than 90 per cent on-time flights since its inception, said the release.
US-Bangla operates domestic flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Sylhet, Jashore, Saidpur and Rajshahi.
On 15 May, 2016, US-Bangla expanded its wings to international routes by operating flights on the Dhaka-Kathmandu route.
US-Bangla Airlines operates flights on international routes to Kolkata, Chennai, Male, Muscat, Doha, Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Riyadh, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok and Guangzhou.
US-Bangla Airlines is set to add another Airbus 330-300 aircraft to its fleet soon.
Besides, US-Bangla Airlines is moving forward with plans to operate flights to various European destinations including London and Rome by 2026 and to New York and Toronto by 2028.
US-Bangla was recently awarded the Best Domestic Airline in 2024. It has achieved a hat-trick of Best Domestic Airline awards in 2022 and 2023 as well. It also won the Best Domestic Airline award in 2015.
US-Bangla has been able to gain the trust of passengers as a domestic airline by setting a unique precedent in passenger service.
US-Bangla currently has about 3,000 officers and employees in the country and abroad, which is also working to solve the unemployment problem of the country.
Besides, it is keeping the wheels of the country's economy moving by paying regular taxes and surcharges. It is also increasing the country's reputation by operating flights on international routes. It is making the country's economy stronger by earning foreign currency.
US-Bangla has a website and mobile app facility to collect tickets. It has more than 40 sales offices in the country and abroad. In addition, thousands of travel agencies and online travel agencies are providing services to collect US-Bangla tickets. There is a 'Skystar' program for frequent flyers.
After independence, US-Bangla was the first domestic airline to operate direct flights to any destination in China or to Chennai, India, or Male, the capital of the Maldives. In the context of Bangladesh, US-Bangla is providing several special services to passengers, which have set an exemplary example in the aviation industry.
One of the notable services is - baggage delivery within just 15 minutes after landing on international flights. US-Bangla is constantly working to establish this idea: "You don't wait for your luggage; your luggage will wait for you."
US-Bangla not only transports passengers, but also transports cargo to various domestic and international destinations. Since its establishment, US-Bangla has been directly involved in the development of various educational, social, cultural institutions, as well as sports in the country.
Managing Director of US-Bangla Airlines, Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mamun said "In a competitive world, we are ready to take on any kind of competitive challenge. In today's world, there is no alternative to modern aircraft to provide proper service to passengers. US-Bangla is constantly adding new aircraft to its fleet to ensure comfortable service to passengers."
"The US-Bangla family is very happy and proud to be involved in the economic progress of the country," he said.
"US-Bangla Airlines expresses its gratitude to all the government and private organisations, various travel agents, tour operators, civil aviation authorities, and various corporate offices, journalists working in various print, electronic, and online media, who have supported us for eleven years of success," he added.