US-Bangla Airlines turns 12, operates 24 aircrafts across 20 routes

US-Bangla was recently awarded the Best Domestic Airline in 2024. It has achieved a hat-trick of Best Domestic Airline awards in 2022 and 2023 as well. It also won the Best Domestic Airline award in 2015.

US-Bangla has been able to gain the trust of passengers as a domestic airline by setting a unique precedent in passenger service.

US-Bangla currently has about 3,000 officers and employees in the country and abroad, which is also working to solve the unemployment problem of the country.

Besides, it is keeping the wheels of the country's economy moving by paying regular taxes and surcharges. It is also increasing the country's reputation by operating flights on international routes. It is making the country's economy stronger by earning foreign currency.

US-Bangla has a website and mobile app facility to collect tickets. It has more than 40 sales offices in the country and abroad. In addition, thousands of travel agencies and online travel agencies are providing services to collect US-Bangla tickets. There is a 'Skystar' program for frequent flyers.

After independence, US-Bangla was the first domestic airline to operate direct flights to any destination in China or to Chennai, India, or Male, the capital of the Maldives. In the context of Bangladesh, US-Bangla is providing several special services to passengers, which have set an exemplary example in the aviation industry.

One of the notable services is - baggage delivery within just 15 minutes after landing on international flights. US-Bangla is constantly working to establish this idea: "You don't wait for your luggage; your luggage will wait for you."