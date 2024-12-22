Marico Bangladesh launches ‘Over The Wall’ Season 3

Marico Bangladesh Limited (MBL) has officially unveiled the third season of its flagship campus competition, ‘Over The Wall’ (OTW), with the inspiring theme ‘Beyond the Boundaries’, stated a press release.

‘Over The Wall’ is held with an aim to ignite the sparks of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit among the youth, offering unparalleled opportunities for exciting international internships, lucrative prize money, and transformative career advancements.

Building on the phenomenal success of previous seasons, OTW Season 3 aims to push boundaries and empower young talents to showcase their innovation and entrepreneurial prowess.