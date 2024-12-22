Marico Bangladesh launches ‘Over The Wall’ Season 3
Marico Bangladesh Limited (MBL) has officially unveiled the third season of its flagship campus competition, ‘Over The Wall’ (OTW), with the inspiring theme ‘Beyond the Boundaries’, stated a press release.
‘Over The Wall’ is held with an aim to ignite the sparks of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit among the youth, offering unparalleled opportunities for exciting international internships, lucrative prize money, and transformative career advancements.
Building on the phenomenal success of previous seasons, OTW Season 3 aims to push boundaries and empower young talents to showcase their innovation and entrepreneurial prowess.
Last year, over 4,200 participants competed, and the victorious teams embarked on a once-in-a-lifetime fully funded international internship, blending extraordinary learning experiences with unforgettable adventures.
This year, over 5,000 participants registered for Over the Wall Season 3, marking a record-breaking achievement!
While discussing ‘Over The Wall’, HR director of Marico Bangladesh Limited K M Sabbir said, “At Marico Bangladesh, we believe in empowering the next generation of leaders by fostering innovation and entrepreneurial competencies.”
“Through the ‘Over The Wall’ programme, we aim to inspire young minds to challenge conventional boundaries while unleashing their full potential. We are thrilled to embark on the third season of this journey, and we look forward to the remarkable ideas that will be presented during the programme,” he added.
This season, participants will be challenged to think beyond the boundary, showcasing bold ideas and creativity as they progress through multiple rounds.
To guide and inspire them, the MBL leadership team and industry experts will provide exclusive coaching and mentorship throughout the journey, helping students unlock their potential. During the grand finale, finalists will pitch their revolutionary business ideas to a panel of industry leaders.
Among them, the ultimate winners will be rewarded with an exclusive, fully-funded international internship, while the top three teams will be rewarded with an extraordinary prize pool, recognising their groundbreaking ideas and inspiring them to truly go 'Beyond the Boundaries'.
The competition is open to third and fourth-year undergraduate students from any discipline, offering them an opportunity to partake in a transformative journey, break barriers, and transcend limits.