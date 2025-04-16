Realme set to launch waterproof C75x smartphone

Consumer technology brand realme is set to launch realme C75x, a worthy successor of its massively popular realme C75. Like its predecessor, the realme C75x will also feature an IP69-rated shock resistance. It can capture underwater moments as it is protected with ultra water resistance.

realme is set to launch the C75x smratphone on 17 April, 2025.

However, it will come at a significantly lower price. This would make flagship features even more accessible for the mass people. More users can now expect top-tier protection from dust, water, and accidental drops alongside the underwater photography capability. says a press release.