Realme set to launch waterproof C75x smartphone
Consumer technology brand realme is set to launch realme C75x, a worthy successor of its massively popular realme C75. Like its predecessor, the realme C75x will also feature an IP69-rated shock resistance. It can capture underwater moments as it is protected with ultra water resistance.
realme is set to launch the C75x smratphone on 17 April, 2025.
However, it will come at a significantly lower price. This would make flagship features even more accessible for the mass people. More users can now expect top-tier protection from dust, water, and accidental drops alongside the underwater photography capability. says a press release.
The upcoming device will offer a super powerful 5600mAh battery with 45W fast charger. This robust battery ensures that users can confidently go through their day without constantly worrying about finding a charging outlet. Meanwhile, when the battery finally does run low, the 45W fast charging technology kicks in to rapidly recharge the device – getting users back to 100 per cent in no time. A quick 30-minute charge during a coffee break or layover could give you enough power to last through several more hours of productivity or entertainment.
Besides, the realme C75x will feature a refreshed and premium design, combining stylish aesthetics with ergonomic comfort.
Besides its powerhouse performance, the realme C75x will also make a bold statement with its refreshed and premium design - a true marriage of style and substance. The materials feel as though they were chosen from a designer’s palette, blending smooth textures and subtle sheens that catch the light like a glint of sunlight on calm water. Yet, beyond the surface-level beauty lies thoughtful ergonomics. The phone nestles comfortably into your palm like it was meant to be there, offering a grip as natural and reassuring as a handshake, adds the press release.