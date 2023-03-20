­­Banglalink accelerates market with double-digit annual growth

Toffee, Banglalink's digital entertainment platform, played a pivotal role in Banglalink’s rise to the leading position in the digital segment in Bangladesh. Toffee’s monthly active user base reached 2.12 crore at the end of 2022.
The exclusive livestreaming of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM last year contributed significantly to its popularity as the average daily active users of Toffee rose 5-fold YoY, reaching 52 lacs. Banglalink’s self-service mobile app, MyBL Super App, gained momentum as its monthly active users reached 57 lacs at the end of the year.
Banglalink’s subscribers grew by 7.1 per cent YoY during 4Q22, which is a key milestone achieved during the last quarter of the year. Banglalink’s growth was supported by the relentless drive for nationwide network expansion and technological advancement.
Banglalink expanded its network coverage by around 40 per cent last year, increasing its total sites to more than 14,100. Banglalink’s superior network quality and advanced digital services were instrumental in reaching the landmark of a 4.0 Crore subscriber base recently.
In addition to winning the Ookla® Speedtest Award TM as the Fastest Mobile Network in the country for the 6th consecutive time in 3 years, Banglalink also racked up the highest number of new subscribers among all the operators in 2022.
Kaan Terzioglu, chairman of Banglalink Board and Group chief executive officer of VEON, said, "It is great to see VEON’s consistent investment in Bangladesh yielding pronounced results. Banglalink’s double-digit revenue growth for three consecutive quarters is a testament to its success in strengthening customers’ trust. As a part of our Digital Operator Strategy, Banglalink is on track to enhance its growth whilst contributing to the realization of a Smart Bangladesh through consistent delivery of high-quality digital services to the thriving digital market of Bangladesh."
Erik Aas, chief executive officer of Banglalink, said, "Banglalink, as a National Operator, embarked on a new era of growth as a digital powerhouse in 2022, delivering exceptional results across all segments. Our growth rate surpassed that of the industry by a two-fold margin, and by extending our fastest 4G network and delivering superior digital services to every corner of the nation, we have achieved the status of a true National Operator. Armed with our unparallel speed and nationwide reach, we are poised to serve our customers with top of the line connectivity in the coming years."
Banglalink is steadfast in its unwavering dedication to delivering seamless connectivity and superior digital services to its valued customers.