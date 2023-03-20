­­Banglalink accelerates market with double-digit annual growth

Banglalink has recorded a double-digit growth rate in its annual revenue in 2022, propelled by its increased investment in 4G network that resulted in its expanded coverage and enhanced network speed, said a press release.

Its innovative and improved digital services also expanded its customer base last year.

According to the 2022 earnings release published recently by Banglalink’s parent company VEON Ltd., Banglalink’s annual revenue in 2022 increased by 12.1 per cent YoY (Year on Year) to Tk 5,374 crore, thanks to its continuous double-digit growth momentum in three consecutive quarters.

Banglalink’s annual service revenue in 2022 grew by 12.3 per cent YoY, while the annual data revenue grew by 26.6 per cent YoY.