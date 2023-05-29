Bonayan triumphs as SDG Brand Champion in Climate & Environment

Bonayan has been honored with the prestigious SDG Brand Champion Award in Climate and Environment category at the SDG Brand Champion Awards 2023 for its impactful nationwide afforestation initiative.

It is also the largest private sector-driven afforestation program in the country, said a press release.

A total of 24 initiatives were celebrated at the gala night, with 11 winners and 13 honorable mentions. The event took place on 26 May 2023 at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden.

The accolade was received by Golam Mainuddin, alongside him Jorge Luis Macedo, Ahmed Raihan Ahsanullah, and Sazzad Hossain on behalf of Bonayan.