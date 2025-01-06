Cricketer Tamim Iqbal joins Xiaomi as brand ambassador
Bangladeshi cricketer Tamim Iqbal becomes the brand ambassador of Xiaomi, the number one mobile phone brand in Bangladesh and a global leader in technology and innovation, reports a press release.
This collaboration marks a new age of Xiaomi’s journey in Bangladesh, further strengthening the brand’s connection with millions of fans who resonate with both Tamim’s inspiring journey and Xiaomi’s innovation.
Tamim Iqbal, renowned for his exceptional talent, determination, and leadership on the cricket field, embodies values that align seamlessly with Xiaomi's mission to inspire excellence and innovation.
As Bangladesh’s leading opening batsman and a symbol of durability and resilience, Tamim’s legacy of dedication and performance mirrors Xiaomi’s commitment to pushing boundaries and inspiring excellence in technology.
Expressing his excitement, Tamim Iqbal shared, “I am delighted to join hands with the number one mobile handset brand of the country, Xiaomi, and to be a part of the Xiaomi family. A brand that I have always truly admired, Xiaomi has always consistently delivered excellence and innovation to its users.”
“And as someone who values performance and reliability, I see great synergy between my principles and Xiaomi’s vision. I look forward to this exciting journey together.”
Commenting on the partnership, Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country Manager of Xiaomi Bangladesh, said, “Tamim Iqbal, being the number one batsman of the country, perfectly mirrors Xiaomi’s position as the number one mobile handset brand in Bangladesh.”
“Both are leaders in their fields, driven by dedication, passion, and a commitment to excellence. We believe this partnership will further excite as well as inspire our fans and strengthen our connection with the Bangladeshi youth.”
This partnership aims to create an impactful narrative, taking Xiaomi's innovative products to the country's aspirational youth blending Tamim’s inspirational cricketing journey.