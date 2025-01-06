Cricketer Tamim Iqbal joins Xiaomi as brand ambassador

Bangladeshi cricketer Tamim Iqbal becomes the brand ambassador of Xiaomi, the number one mobile phone brand in Bangladesh and a global leader in technology and innovation, reports a press release.

This collaboration marks a new age of Xiaomi’s journey in Bangladesh, further strengthening the brand’s connection with millions of fans who resonate with both Tamim’s inspiring journey and Xiaomi’s innovation.

Tamim Iqbal, renowned for his exceptional talent, determination, and leadership on the cricket field, embodies values that align seamlessly with Xiaomi's mission to inspire excellence and innovation.