BPL 2025
Tamim’s Fortune Barishal sponsored by Asian Distributions Ltd
Asian Distributions Limited, the exclusive distributor of the global car brands OMODA & JAECOO in Bangladesh, has officially become the sponsor of Fortune Barishal for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025. The strategic sponsorship aims to promote deeper connections within the local community and celebrate the shared values of teamwork, excellence, and innovation by combining cutting-edge automotive technology with the cricket world.
The signing ceremony took place at the OMODA & JAECOO Bangladesh showroom, Tejgaon, Dhaka, said a press release.
Tamim Iqbal, Captain, Fortune Barishal, has attended the event to finalize the agreement, adding a moment of prestige to the occasion. The event was also graced by key officials from Asian Distributions Limited, including Khayrul Alam, Senior Manager, and Dewan Shajedur Rahman, Managing Director. Md. Mizanur Rahman, owner, Fortune Barishal, Bangladesh Premier League, has also attended the ceremony.
It concluded with an exclusive photo session featuring Tamim Iqbal alongside the luxurious OMODA & JAECOO lineup, symbolizing the unity between sportsmanship and automotive excellence.
The strategic alliance marks a new milestone for OMODA & JAECOO Bangladesh as it continues to expand its footprint in the Bangladeshi market. The brands, which are renowned for their cutting-edge technology and sophisticated designs, perfectly align with the spirit of Fortune Barishal, a team celebrated for their exceptional performance on the field. Fortune Barishal was the champion of BPL 2024.
On this occasion, Dewan Shajedur Rahman, Managing Director, Asian Distribution, commented, “The partnership between OMODA & JAECOO Bangladesh and Fortune Barishal is a testament to our shared commitment to a relentless pursuit of greatness, excellence, and innovation. The agreement will strengthen our connections with the country and emphasize our dedication to supporting initiatives that inspire progress. We are proud to support and uplift the spirit of the Bangladesh Premier League.”
OMODA & JAECOO are brands of Chery Group, the parent organization that oversees multiple brands, including Chery Automobile Company Limited. They are pioneering Chinese brands that are committed to advancing intelligent technology worldwide. Following the group’s legacy, OMODA & JAECOO Bangladesh will remain steadfast in their commitment to supporting endeavors that inspire and drive progress, both on and off the cricket field.