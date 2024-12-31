Tamim’s Fortune Barishal sponsored by Asian Distributions Ltd

Asian Distributions Limited, the exclusive distributor of the global car brands OMODA & JAECOO in Bangladesh, has officially become the sponsor of Fortune Barishal for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025. The strategic sponsorship aims to promote deeper connections within the local community and celebrate the shared values of teamwork, excellence, and innovation by combining cutting-edge automotive technology with the cricket world.

The signing ceremony took place at the OMODA & JAECOO Bangladesh showroom, Tejgaon, Dhaka, said a press release.