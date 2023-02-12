Samsung mobile awarded a superbrand

This is the first time the category (Mobile Handset) has been introduced in Bangladesh. This is also the first time Samsung Mobile has won the coveted title. With this award, Samsung Mobile is the first & only “Superbrand” in the category for the next two years!

Muyeedur Rahman, head of MX Business, Samsung Bangladesh, received the award on behalf of Samsung Mobile.

He commented, “Samsung was able to win the “Superbrands” award, largely for the amazing support of our customers and teams. We always strive to bring innovative products to Bangladesh and work towards a Smart Bangladesh. We promised to work together and provide a better and more satisfying customer experience.”