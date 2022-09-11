A much-needed escape – closer than ever!

To keep the mind in check, a break can go a long way; and what can be better than a vacation?

A change of environment can soothe anxiety and relieve the stress of daily lives by cutting monotony. Getting out of the tedious loop of activities go a long way in refreshing the minds – keeping us away from the worries of life. These are the days filled with cheat meals, beautiful landscapes, late nights, fresh air and more – preparing us up for the next few months of highs and lows. Moreover, travelling accounts for holistic development of the mind and soul through a variety of experiences that help us explore our best selves.

Travelling comes with the opportunity to make discoveries. New places, cuisines, and people help us familiarize ourselves with differences across cultures, enriching our souls with different perspectives. Moreover, it is the escape that enables us to tick off bucket lists. Needless to say, the finding to do what we love is a major mood-booster, and enjoying time to the fullest is a form of self-care. Eventually, all of these come into play in enhancing creativity and productivity, while also taking care of the mind.

Imagine sitting beside a mighty waterfall, listening to the sound of water thrashing downwards. No calls, no deadlines; just nature at its best. Pristine, isn’t it?