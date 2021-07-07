10 Dilip Kumar films that defined an era of stellar performances in Bollywood

As India woke up to the news of legendary actor Dilip Kumar passing away on Wednesday, an entire era in Bollywood came to a sudden end. In a career span of nearly six decades, the star gave several unforgettable movies and moments that have been forever etched in the minds of the audiences.

A philanthropist and former politician, Dilip Kumar has given us legendary films, that will be remembered both for his stellar performances as well as the genre-defying narratives.

Known as the 'Tragedy King' and the 'First Khan', he will always be credited for bringing realism into Hindi cinema. His smoldering intensity, and delivery filled with deep pauses, along with his ability to inhabit the characters was a joy to watch for audiences.